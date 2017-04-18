8 Year Old Brings Gun to New Braunfels School

New Braunfels Police were called out to County Line Elementary just before 8 this morning.

It seems an 8 year old student discovered a handgun in her school bag.

David Ferguson at NBPD tells us the young girl told her teacher about the gun and she didn’t know how it got there.

The bag was removed from the classroom before any of the other students even saw the gun that was inside.

Police arrived and soon made contact with the girl’s parent. The parent told officers the gun was placed in the bag during a recent move and they forgot it was in there.

They were issued a citation for Making A Firearm Accessible To A Child. The girl isn’t in any trouble and in fact, Police are saying she did the right thing by alerting the teacher and not taking the gun out of her bag.

Police say this is a good time to remind parents about keeping their guns away from children.