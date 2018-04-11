8-yr-old Wounded in Accidental Shooting

Police are looking for a someone who accidentally shot an 8-year-old boy at an apartment in the northeast side.

The child was upstairs with someone who was playing with a gun. The weapon accidentally discharged just before midnight, striking the boy in the abdominal area. He was rushed to University Hospital where he was last reported in stable, but guarded condition.

Police are looking for the suspect who ran away after the shooting at the Terrace Apartment Homes on Roszell. If found, the suspect will be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.