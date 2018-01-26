Over 9 mil passengers traveled through San Antonio Int’l Airport in 2017

For the first time in the airport’s history, more than 9 million passengers traveled through San Antonio International Airport.

The city says the airport saw a 5.2% increase over 2016 — the previous record-holder for airport traffic.

“We are celebrating what is truly a very significant milestone – exceeding 9 million passengers served in San Antonio. We are also celebrating our 18th consecutive month of record numbers and passenger growth, in both domestic and international travel—a clear indication of our regions’ economic growth and prosperity,” said Russ Handy, Aviation Director for the City of San Antonio.

December was a big month for the airport. This past month was the busiest December for the airport ever — a 7.3% increase over the previous December.

The airport also announced the opening of the new consolidated rental car facility on the airport property. It makes it easier for travelers to access rental cars in a centralized location.

The facility also features short-term parking on the first two levels of the garage. A new sky bridge takes passengers from the mezzanine level of the terminal to the rental car counters.