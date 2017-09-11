9/11–16 Years Later

The National September 11 Memorial and Museum are set for a memorial service, Monday, Sept. 11, 2017, in New York. Thousands of 9/11 victims' relatives, survivors, rescuers and others are expected to gather Monday at the World Trade Center to remember the deadliest terror attack on American soil. Nearly 3,000 people died when hijacked planes slammed into the trade center, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pa., on Sept. 11, 2001. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

By Don Morgan

16 years ago today, the world changed forever. Terrorists hijacked aircraft, crashing them in New York City, Washington DC and in Pennsylvania.

But in the time that has passed, has the nation become a safer place?

We asked Jeffrey Addicott, an expert on terrorism law at St. Mary’s University that question.

He tells us that while it may not feel like it at times, we are safer form terrorists attacks than ever before. While waiting in long TSA lines at airports or having to go through metal detectors and emptying your pockets every time you enter a Government building may be annoying, Addicott says those procedures keep attacks like 9-11 form happening again.

“We haven’t had anything similar to that since 9-11 because of these policies and procedures.”

Addicott says the impact of that day will likely never go away as the USA is still involved in the longest war in our nations history.

“There’s no end in sight but there is some light at the end of the tunnel. Al Queda has been done away with and thanks to the Trump administration’s policies, ISIS isn’t too far behind.”

He says no matter who is President, Democrat or Republican, the methods used to keep us safe since 9-11 will always be in place.