A candlelight vigil this evening will mark the one-year anniversary of the death of firefighter Scott Deem.

He was killed in a four-alarm fire at Ingram Square Shopping Center, May 18, 2017. Deem, a 6-year veteran of the department, left behind a wife and two children.

The vigil organized by the San Antonio Fire Department and the San Antonio Professional Firefighters Local 624 will begin at 5:30 this afternoon at Alamo Plaza.