A horse falls on the Bexar County Sheriff, crushes his foot

A horse accident has left the Bexar County Sheriff hobbling around on crutches with a broken foot. He didn’t fall off. He wasn’t even riding the horse when it happened. The mishap occurred during feeding time at the ranch last weekend.

Sheriff Javier Salazar has six horses on his property. Four of them belong to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse.

“We’re working with some horses we picked up from one of our local horse rescues, and we’re turning them into a patrol unit,” said the sheriff.

He was feeding them last Friday when one of the horses got tangled in his lead rope and panicked.

“I could see him moving closer and closer to a fence post and I was afraid he was going to impale himself on that fence,” said the Sheriff.

Salazar admits it wasn’t the smartest move, but he got between the horse and the fence to protect the animal.

“He still lost his balance and fell. He completely lost his footing and fell hard,” said the sheriff.

Unfortunately, the 15-hundred-pound horse named Jesse crushed the sheriff’s left foot.

“He just squashed it like a bug,” Salazar told KTSA News.

The horse is fine, but the sheriff suffered a broken foot and is having to use crutches to get around.

“I haven’t really slowed down at work. I know that’s probably not helping me heal faster,” said the sheriff, adding that he’s still got a job to do.

And he’s still hobbling around to feed the horses he loves. Salazar says he bought his first horse at the age of 12.

“I saved up money working during the summer for a couple of years until I was able to buy my own horse,” he said. “I’ve been a horse lover ever since.”