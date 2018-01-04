A new milestone for the Dow as Wall Street posts more gains

JaysonPhotography/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Another new record for the Dow today, as the index finished trading above 25,000 for the first time.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 151.89 on Thursday, finishing the session at 25,074.57.

The Nasdaq climbed nearly a quarter of a percent to 7,077.91, while the S&P 500 added 10.88 and closed the day at 2,723.94.

Economists offer the reminder that 25,000 is more or less a symbolic gain — the increase from 20,000 to 25,000 is just four percent.

Payroll processor ADP says private employers added 250,000 jobs last month. That marked the biggest increase in nine months. The largest gains were seen in healthcare, professional services and retail.

Numbers from the Labor Department will be released on Friday.

Sears and K-Mart stores will soon become harder to find. The stores’ parent company says it will close more than 100 locations by April.

