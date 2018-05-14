A San Antonio pastor prays at the U.S. Embassy dedication ceremony in Jerusalem

** FILE ** In this May 23, 2008, file photo the Rev. John Hagee speaks during a news conference at the Cornerstone Church in San Antonio, Texas. Hagee, the internationally known radio/TV evangelist, is recovering after undergoing open heart surgery Thursday, Oct. 2, 2008. (AP Photo /J. Michael Short, File)

A pastor from San Antonio had a prominent role in the dedication of the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem. The Reverend John Hagee of Cornerstone church delivered the benediction.

“Jerusalem is the city of God. Jerusalem is the heartbeat of Israel,” the said in the closing prayer.

Moving the embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, the city claimed as a capital by both Israelis and Palestinians, was one of President Trump’s campaign promises.

“We thank you, oh Lord for President Donald Trump’s courage in acknowledging to the world, a truth established 3,000 years ago that Jerusalem is and always shall be the eternal capital of the Jewish people,” he prayed.

Hagee is the founder of Christians United for Israel, and is the CEO of Global Evangelism Television.

“We gather here today to consecrate the ground upon which the United States Embassy will stand, reminding the dictators of the world that America and Israel are forever united,” he said.

Tens of thousands of Palestinians are protesting the move, and the Gaza Health Ministry reports dozens of Palestinian demonstrators have been killed by Israeli armed forces.

” Let every Islamic terrorist hear this message, Israel lives. Let it be heard in the halls of the United Nations, Israel lives. Let it echo down the marble halls of the Presidential Palace in Iran, Israel lives,” Hagee said in his closing prayer, as those in the audience applauded and cheered.