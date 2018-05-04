A Tricentennial toast to San Antonio

More than a thousand guests gathered at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center Thursday night for San Antonio’s Tricentennial Founder’s Day Gala.

A music ensemble from one of our sister cities in China and dancers from South Korea entertained the crowd before the dinner.

The program inside the Stars at Night Ballroom included presentations by Native American Indians, former San Antonio and Texas Poet Laureate Carmen Tafolla, NBA Hall of Famer and former Spurs star David Robinson, actor and San Antonio native Nicholas Gonzalez of ABC’s “The Good Doctor, singer Sebastien De La Cruz and others.

De La Cruz wrapped it up with a birthday serenade in English and Spanish, and then Mayor Ron Nirenberg asked guests to raise their flashing-light champagne glasses as he delivered a toast. He stressed unity and ended by saying,”To our beautiful city by the river, San Antonio, salud!”

Today’s activities include the Mission Reach live music and fireworks. The entertainment starts at 4 this afternoon at Concepcion Park, Mission Espada and Mission County Park on Padre Drive. Fireworks at 9:30 tonight. Via will offer free bus service on route 40 to the event.