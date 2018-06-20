A woman and her girlfriend are jailed in the death of a boy found dead on a Texas beach

This undated artist rendering provided by the Galveston Police Department shows a depiction of a boy that police are asking for the public's help to identify. The young boy's body was found on a beach in Southeast Texas. Galveston police say the boy, aged 3 to 5 years, was found Friday, Oct. 20, 2017. Police are sifting through hundreds of tips and leads to discover the name of the little boy whose body was found on a deserted beach in Southeast Texas last week. (The Galveston Police Department via AP)

A Houston woman and her girlfriend have been arrested in the death of a little boy whose nude body washed up on a Galveston Beach last October.

For months, he was known only as “Little Jacob,” but now he’s been identified as 4-year-old Jayden Alexander Lopez.

Supervisory Special Resident Agent Bryan Gaines at the FBI office in Texas City says it was a difficult, heartbreaking case because no one had reported this boy missing.

“Someone took a beautiful, innocent child and discarded him in the ocean as if he were a piece of trash,” said Gaines.

At a news conference Wednesday, Galveston Police Chief Vernon Hale said they received hundreds of tips from the public.

“Two of those tips, in conjunction with one another, led us to a possible identity of a baby named Jayden in Houston, Texas,” said Hale.

The cause of death has not been released, but an autopsy shows Jayden did not drown. There were signs that he had been abused and investigators believe he was dead before he was dumped in the ocean.

The boy’s mother, 34-year-old Rebecca Rivera, and her girlfriend, 31-year-old Dania Amezquita Gomez have been arrested and charged with tampering with evidence. Both are at the Galveston County Jail. Bond is set at $250,000 for Rivera and $100,000 for Gomez.

The investigation continues.