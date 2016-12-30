AAA Again Offering NYE “Tipsy Tow”

Call it your ultimate fallback plan for getting home safe New Year’s Eve.

AAA Texas will again offer its “Tipsy Tow” service–starting at 6 PM Saturday Evening, and continuing through 6 AM Sunday Morning.

It all starts with a call to 1-800-AAA HELP if you find yourself in need.

“That will be for a free tow home of up to ten miles–and a ride for the driver of that vehicle” Doug Shupe with AAA Texas told KTSA News.

Of course, you really should have a plan to stay safe in place before you get to the party–especially if you plan on ringing in the new year with some drinks.

“To make sure they designate a non-drinking driver for the entire evening call for a cab company or a city-approved ride-sharing service, or plan to stay overnight wherever you celebrate” Shupe said.

