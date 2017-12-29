AAA Offers Tips For Winter Driving

Wintry weather conditions are predicted across Texas this weekend and since that’s not something we deal with very often, Triple A is urging you to practice a few simple safety tips if you are going to be driving.

First and foremost, Prepare Your Vehicle for Use in Ice and Snow.

Before traveling in wintry conditions, it’s important to prepare your car for the weather. A vehicle owner’s manual can help determine your winter maintenance requirements. Some things to consider include inspecting the battery, ignition system, lights, brake system, tires, exhaust system, heating and cooling system, windshield wipers, washer and glass. Some items can be inspected by a car owner, but others should be performed by a certified technician. To locate a nearby AAA-approved repair shop visit Triple A dot com. The AAA Approved Auto Repair program is a free public service that helps motorists identify high-quality auto repair facilities they can trust to work on their vehicle.

Drive Distraction Free

It’s important when driving in winter conditions to drive distraction-free and in the right frame of mind. The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety found that looking away from the road for just two seconds doubles your risk of being in a crash. AAA Texas recommends if you’re driving with a passenger, ask for the passenger’s help to carry out activities that would otherwise distract you from driving safely.

Remain Alert

Feeling fatigued is especially dangerous when operating a vehicle. Sleepiness slows a driver’s reaction time, decreases awareness and impairs judgment, just like drugs or alcohol. AAA Texas recommends drivers get at least seven hours of sleep the night before a long trip and schedule breaks every two hours or 100 miles during travel.

Do Not Use Cruise Control and Avoid Tailgating

Following distances of three to four seconds for dry pavement should be increased to eight to 10 seconds when driving on icy, slippery surfaces. The extra time will allow for extra braking distance should a sudden stop become necessary. If driving on a four-lane highway, stay in the clearest lane; avoid changing lanes and driving over built-up snow or ice. Do not use cruise control when driving on any slippery (wet, ice, snow, sand) surface; not using cruise control will allow you to respond instantly when you lift your foot off the accelerator.

Know When to Brake and When to Steer

Some driving situations require abrupt action to avoid a crash or collision and in winter conditions the decision to steer or brake can have very different outcomes. When traveling more than 25 mph, AAA Texas recommends steering over braking to avoid a collision in winter-like conditions, as less distance is required to steer around an object than to brake to a stop. In slick conditions, sudden braking can lead to loss of vehicle control.

However, sometimes steering is not an option. Braking on slippery surfaces requires you to look further head and increase following and stopping distances. Plan stopping distances as early as possible and always look 20-30 seconds ahead of your vehicle to ensure you have time and space to stop safely. Shaded spots, bridges, overpasses and intersections are areas where ice is likely to form first and will be the most slippery. It is important to adjust your braking habits as road conditions change.

Stay in Control Through a Skid

Even careful and experienced drivers can skid on slippery surfaces. When a vehicle begins to skid, it’s important not to panic and follow these basic steps:

· Continue to look and steer in the direction you want the car to go.

· Avoid slamming on the brakes as this will further upset the vehicle’s balance and make it harder to control.

And of course, stay tuned to local media in order to keep up to date on the forecast.