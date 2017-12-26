AAA Offers Tow For Tipsy Drivers

Now that Christmas is behind us you’re probably planning you News Years Eve night out.

While you’re planning what parties to attend or where the downtown hot spots are, plan on how you’re going to get home.

Triple A says there are always plenty of options from cabs to Uber to having a designated driver. But if you’re not keen on leaving your car behind, you can take advantage of something called Tipsy Tow. It’s a service designed to keep drinking drivers off the road and getting their vehicle home safely as well.

You don’t have to be a Triple A member to use Tipsy Tow. You just call 800-AAA-HELP and ask for a tow truck to come get you and your car.

It’s a free one way ride home but there are some rules.

The free lift is only for the driver and the vehicle up to ten miles. You can’t call for a free tow to a repair facility and the drivers aren’t going to bring you to another bar. Just to your home or a hotel where you’re a registered guest.

You can learn more at AAA dot com.