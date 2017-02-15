Abandoned Baby Alligator Found at Vacant Home

Another bizarre discovery for Animal Care Services.

This time it happened Wednesday Morning at a home off of Commercial Avenue–where a baby alligator was found abandoned inside a filthy aquarium–filled with dead fish.

“(They) are carnivorous reptiles–they can get pretty big… and, they are absolutely not meant to be pets” Lisa Norwood with Animal Care Services told KTSA News following the discovery.

She called the case cruel.

“Especially when you have an exotic animal that has very specific needs–that is not meant to be a pet” Norwood said, also pointing out the possession of exotic reptiles is illegal in the City of San Antonio.

“In addition, there’s very strict both State and Federal laws governing their possession and hunting of those animals” Norwood said.