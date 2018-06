SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There’s a house sitting in the middle of a street.

Police in Dover, Del., said in a post on Facebook that someone had left a house in the middle of a road Tuesday.

They aren’t able to get someone to move it until Wednesday, so the house will remain where it is — in the middle of the street.

Police say the road must remain closed until it can be moved.

It’s not clear if the owners or transporter of the house have been located.