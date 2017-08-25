Abbott Asks for Disaster Declaration Ahead of Harvey

By Don Morgan

An update form Governor Greg Abbott on the State’s reaction to Hurricane Harvey.

Abbott says that Harvey will pack the wind power that comes with a Category 3 hurricane but the most damaging aspect of this storm will be the record setting flooding caused by double digit rainfall amounts.

Abbott says it’s expected that residents in the impact area will have to deal with the flood waters for up to two weeks in some cases.

In anticipation of the devastation, Abbott says he is sent in a Disaster Declaration to the President to help assist with the recovery.

During his press conference, the Governor urged people along the coast to head inland.