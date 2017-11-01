Abbott Discusses Harvey Price Tag

A car is submerged on a freeway flooded by Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, near downtown Houston, Texas. The remnants of Hurricane Harvey sent devastating floods pouring into Houston on Sunday as rising water chased thousands of people to rooftops or higher ground. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

By Bill O’Neil

Governor Greg Abbott has put a price tag on what it will cost to recover from–and rebuild in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

“They add up to about $61-billion” the Governor said Wednesday after concluding a series of meetings with federal officials in Washington, adding “There either are–or may be some members of the Texas (Congressional) Delegation that feel there may be other projects that need to be added to this.”

The Governor is hoping the federal government will come up with as much of that cash he’s asking for as possible, describing Harvey as three separate disasters that left a big mark on the Lone Star State.

“First, there was the hurricane event that crushed Rockport, Port Aransas and that region of the State of Texas. Second, there was the record flooding that took place in Houston. Third, there was the horrific flooding that took place in the greater Jefferson County area” Abbott said.

All in all, the Governor’s request is for about as much cash as the feds provided in the aftermaths of Hurricanes Katrina and Sandy–combined.

“When you look at the geographic size and the population size of the area affected, it is far larger than Katrina, far larger than Sandy” the Governor said.

As for how the cash would be used?

“Flood proofing certain regions of the State of Texas, and rebuilding areas that were completely destroyed” Abbott said.