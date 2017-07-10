Abbott Officially Calls for “Special Session”

By Bill O’Neil

It’s official–Governor Greg Abbott has issued the call for a special session of the Texas Legislature.

The proclamation issued Monday calls on the Legislature to reconvene at the State Capitol in Austin at 10 AM July 18th.

The first order of business for the House and Senate is to extend the operations of the Texas Medical Board and other agencies that would otherwise expire in the fall.

Once that business is concluded, the Governor has promised to include 19 other items for the Legislature to consider during its 30 day session.

Those issues will include another look at the so-called “Bathroom Bill,” school voucher plans, property tax collections and annexation reform efforts.