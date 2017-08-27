Abbott Praises Federal Response to Harvey

By Bill O’Neil

Federal assistance will be critical in the days ahead.

That’s the word from Governor Greg Abbott–who is praising FEMA for its work so far in the midst of what’s shaping up to be a major disaster for portions of the Lone Star State.

“FEMA has been very actively involved and engaged in this whole process long before the hurricane even hit ground–and because of their assistance it means that Texas will be able to begin the rebuilding process very swiftly” Abbott said, adding “We are very thankful for the swift and effective action and support that we have received from the federal government.”

Meanwhile–the Governor is watching what’s happening in Houston very closely–as flood waters continue to rise in and around that area.

“This is an all out effort on search and rescue and saving peoples lives in Houston right now” Abbott said.