Abbott to See Harvey Devastation in Corpus Christi Area

By Bill O’Neil

Governor Greg Abbott will travel to the Corpus Christi area Monday to take a first hand look at the devastation left behind there by Hurricane Harvey.

“You have to be proud to see the way our fellow Texans responded–whether they be the first responders, or just neighbors helping neighbors deal with this overwhelming catastrophe” the Governor said ahead of his trip.

“We will survey the damage there–and begin the process of clean up there while we continue to provide these emergency services in Houston” the Governor said.

One-thousand additional national guard troops are expected to soon arrive on the ground in disaster areas. Meanwhile, Abbott said he is pleased with the federal response to the storm to this point.

“The President was very concerned about Texans, but also very dedicated to making sure we had everything that we needed… I’ve been in constant contact with his Cabinet members–as well as Brock Long… the head of FEMA” Abbott said.