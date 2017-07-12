Abbott to Travel to S.A. to Announce Re-Election Plans

By Bill O’Neil

Governor Greg Abbott is set to travel to San Antonio this week to formally announce his plan to run for re-election.

The Governor is promising a “major campaign announcement” at 2 PM Friday at Sunset Station on the fourth anniversary of the San Antonio event where his original campaign was announced.

Abbott’s decision to run for re-election is not a surprise given he has a campaign war chest of some $34-million. Who might challenge him is still not clear. No major Democrats have expressed any interest as of yet.

Some conservatives have suggested Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick might challenge Abbott during the 2018 GOP primary. Patrick has insisted he will not.