Abbott: TX Never Asked to Use Nat Guard for Immigration

No one has asked them to call out the National Guard.

That’s the response from Governor Greg Abbott’s office to an Associated Press story suggesting a memo was created by the White House calling for the use of up to 100,000 National Guard troops to round up illegal immigrants.

In a statement, the Governor’s Office said it “has not received, much less seen, a memo or request from the White House or Department of Homeland Security regarding the use of Texas National Guard troops for immigration enforcement.”

Texas, along with California , Arizona, and New Mexico were among eleven states included in a plan the Department of Homeland Security said was never seriously considered.