Abbott Unclear on Trump and Dreamers

By Bill O’Neil

Governor Greg Abbott is a man of few words when it comes to President Donald Trump’s plan for young immigrants brought to the United States as children and are currently living in the country illegally.

When asked if he was comfortable with the President’s stance on deportation protections for 800-thousand so-called “Dreamers,” or if he was clear about the President’s intentions, the Governor answered with one word: no.

The Governor was holding a news conference announcing staff changes.

Last week, the President said he was “fairly close” to a deal with Congressional Democrats on protections for young immigrants initially established through an executive order issued by then-President Barack Obama.