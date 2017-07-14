Abbott to Unveil Re-Election Campaign in S.A.

By Bill O’Neil

Governor Greg Abbott is expected to make his plans for running for a second term official during a stop in San Antonio Friday Afternoon.

“He has a tremendously large campaign war chest. There’s no one who’s looking to challenge him on the Republican side. And thus far when we look on the Democratic side… all we hear is crickets” said Mark Jones, who is a Political Science Fellow at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy.

Jones told KTSA News that big campaign fund amassed by Abbott will likely keep a lot of competition away in 2018.

“That I think gives pause to anybody either on the right or on the left thinking about challenging the Governor” Jones said.

Jones said Abbott’s run away win over Wendy Davis in 2014 is also a big factor for Democrats this time around.

“To find a Democrat willing to spend a year and a half of their life out on the campaign trail in an under funded campaign only to get decimated by Governor Abbott–that’s not an attractive offer” Jones said.

Among Republicans meanwhile, it appears as though Abbott’s decision to include items such as the “Bathroom Bill,” property tax reform and school choice in the upcoming special session of the legislature has paid off.

“Governor Abbott has sealed his right flank. It looks really solid. There’s no room for anyone like Lieutenant Governor (Dan) Patrick to run against him” Jones said.

The Governor is expected to make his formal announcement at 1:30 PM at Sunset Station.