Abbott Won’t Second Guess Lack of Houston Evacuation Orders

By Bill O’Neil

Governor Greg Abbott won’t second guess local leaders in the Houston area for not ordering widespread evacuations ahead of Hurricane Harvey’s arrival there.

“It’s impossible to go back and second guess whether or not there should be an evacuation… there are various reasons why an evacuation would have been complicated” the Governor said.

Earlier, emergency management officials in Harris County criticized the Governor’s call for people to evacuate ahead of the storm.

Meanwhile, the Governor is comparing Harvey and its impacts on Texas to Hurricane Katrina–but sees the impact taking place on a much larger scale.

“There are about five or six times the number of people in Harris County than there were in the New Orleans area at the time (of Katrina)” Abbott said, adding “The geographic size of the people that have been impacted by this is just enormous.”