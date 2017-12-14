ABC’s Robin Roberts to Omarosa: ‘Bye, Felicia’

Omarosa Manigault Newman gave ABC’s ‘Good Morning America’ an exclusive interview Thursday morning to talk about her departure from the White House.

In her discussion with the morning crew, she said she had resigned and was not fired.

Manigault sat down with GMA’s Michael Strahan about her experience. She stated that she had a story to tell about her experience in the White House.

“When I have my chance to tell my story, Michael, quite a story to tell. The only African-American woman in this White House as a senior staff and assistant to the president, I have seen things that have made me uncomfortable, that have upset me, that have affected me deeply and emotionally that has affected my community and my people. And when I can tell my story, it is a profound story that I know the world will want to hear,” Manigault told Strahan.

After the interview, however, co-host Robin Roberts threw some shade at the former ‘Apprentice’ contestant.

“She said she had a story to tell and I’m sure she’s selling that story. Bye, Felicia,” Roberts said to her colleagues in reference to Manigault.