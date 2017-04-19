Abortion Opponents Pleased With TX Legislative Session

Abortion opponents take their turn in the spotlight at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, feeling confident about what they’ve seen so far this Legislative Session.

“We are on track to have a sensational pro-life session–as we did in 2015” Dr. Joe Pojman with the Texas Alliance for Life said Tuesday.

Among the bills that have already passed out of House committees–Representative Cindy Burkett’s push for a ban on partial birth abortions–which doesn’t end with the procedure alone.

“The bill prevents organizations from offering to purchase the baby parts of aborted babies” Burkett said.

Another bill that has been voted out of Committee: Representative Ron Simmons’ push for a ban on so-called “wrongful birth” lawsuits being filed against doctors in Texas.

“As the parent of a child with disabilities… he’s now 32-years old… I can’t imagine life without Daniel” Simmons said.

“Yet another bill would change the classification of the treatment of ectopic pregnancies–which is currently seen in Texas as an abortion procedure.

“There are thousands of women that have gone through this–and, I can tell you they do not feel like they’ve gone through an abortion–they didn’t” Representative Byron Cook said.

For Bishop Daniel Garcia with the Diocese of Austin–any move forward of such measures is a big positive.

“In 2015, more than 53-thousand unborn children were killed by abortion in our State” Garcia said.