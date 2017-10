By Bill O’Neil

A man is dead after an accident at the UPS depot on the Northeast side.

We’re told it happened just after 5 AM Tuesday at the facility on Seven States–near Gibbs Sprawl Road. Police said the man was connecting a truck to a double box trailer, and stepped out to apply the airbrakes to the second trailer when the truck began to roll.

As the man attempted to stop the truck, it rolled over him.