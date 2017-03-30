Accidental Shooting Kills Southside Woman

A Southside woman is dead after it appears she was accidentally shot by a man described as her boyfriend.

San Antonio Police were called to an apartment off of Clint Lane at around Midnight Thursday where they found the man performing CPR on the woman after she was shot in the back.

Officers said it appeared as though the man was standing in a back bedroom and handling an AR-15 when it accidentally went off.

That bullet passed through a wall and struck the woman who was in the bathroom. She died a short time after officers arrived.

No charges have been filed to this point–though the 32-year old man was placed under arrest for an outstanding drug warrant.