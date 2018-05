San Antonio police investigate a fatal shooting at the Eisenhauer Flea Market on April 18, 2018. (KTSA/Dennis Foley)

A 21-year-old man is accused of shooting and killing a man outside the Eisenhauer Road Market Center last month.

KSAT-TV reports Jonte Turner was charged with murder Thursday.

An affidavit says Turner ran into the victim at the center April 18. The two exchanged words and Turner waited outside where he eventually shot the victim.

Witnesses said the victim had an ongoing feud with Turner’s older brother.