Accused Texas Tech Shooter Indicted

By Bill O’Neil

A 19-year old college student from Seguin has been indicted in last month’s fatal shooting of a Texas Tech University police officer.

Hollis Daniels III has been indicted on a capital murder of a peace officer charge by a Lubbock County grand jury.

Police in Lubbock say Daniels shot and killed Officer Floyd East while he was being booked at campus police headquarters October 9th.

The charge could result in a sentence of death or life without parole if Daniels is convicted. Prosecutors have not yet said if they will seek the death penalty. Daniels remains behind bars in Lubbock.