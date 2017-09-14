Activists Call for Haunted House Boycott

By Pilar Arias

On Thursday San Antonio mental health advocates called for the boycott of downtown haunted house Psycho Asylum.

“We’re not trying to shut her down. We’re just trying to get her to be sensitive about the name,” San Antonio Clubhouse Executive Director Mark Stoeltje said.

The non profit organization that works with people living with mental illness was joined by members of the Health Collaborative, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), and the Bexar County Mental Health Consortium during a press conference. Many said they don’t want the terms mental illness and violence associated with each other.

“What the Psycho Asylum is doing is perpetuating that stigma with a word like psycho. It’s just an inappropriate word and it sets back the work that we’re trying to do,” Stoeltje said.

Psycho Asylum/Slaughter House owner Sylvia Fernandez told KTSA she thought it was unfair that she was not notified of the press conference, or the boycott.

“There is no way that I would ever go on with the business if I knew that it was intentionally harming people,” Fernandez said. She explained that she won’t change the name because the business was started by her late husband who was murdered, and it is near and dear to her 11-year-old son’s heart.

Fernandez said she has agreed to put up signs regarding mental health resources at the business’ ticket booth and front door. She also said she has left the door open about mental illness education. Psycho Asylum/Slaughter House is about to open for its fifth season at the end of the month.