Activists Continue Fight Over Hays Street Bridge

By Pilar Arias

The Hays Street Restoration Group continues fighting to save the ground-level view of a bridge on the near east side and provide amenities to the people who use it.

Brian Gordon said the group has been battling the city of San Antonio for years now after the sale of a dirt lot at 803 Cherry Street, which is at the corner of Cherry and Lamar streets.

“Building a large structure or any structure on that piece of property there would destroy the full view of the (Hays Street) bridge from a ground level,” Gordon said.

He said better use of the land would be to provide public parking, restrooms, water fountains and even bicycle fix stations.

Members of the Hays Street Restoration Group have been attending the weekly SATX Social Rides to gather signatures for a petition to save public access to the bridge. There’s also a Historic and Design Review Commission meeting regarding the bridge at 3 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Development and Business Services Center at 1901 South Alamo Street.

More information