Activists Form Life Chain in S.A.

By Pilar Arias

If you were driving near North Star Mall Sunday afternoon and noticed some people holding signs, they may have been a part of the 30th annual Life Chain.

For the past several years the San Antonio Family Association has been responsible for coordinating the event. Attendees spent an hour praying for our nation, the protection of women and for an end of abortion.

“They estimate 42 to 62 percent of all women have either had an abortion, participated in an abortion, had an abortion within their family and those kinds of issues,” SAFA board member Mike Knuffke said.

Trinity University junior Luke Ayers said it was his second time attending the Life Chain.

“I think that abortion is the greatest injustice of our time and I want to do everything I can, including this, to put an end to it,” Ayers said. He was dressed in a banana suit with a sign that read “Go Bananas to Save the Unborn.”

Those looking for more information about Life Chain can click here