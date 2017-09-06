Activists Press Council Ahead of Budget Vote

By Pilar Arias

Leaders from the COPS/Metro organization reminded members of San Antonio’s city council during budget season that only part of the monetary commitment made has been fulfilled.

Sister Consuelo Tovar detailed the promise she said Mayor Ron Nirenberg and six city council members made during a press conference on the steps of City Hall Tuesday.

“Committed to increase Project QUEST funding to $2.5 million in fiscal year 2018,” Tovar said.

Project QUEST is a workforce training program. Members of the organization would also like to see increased wages for city workers and contract workers, a goal already in progress.

In May the city fulfilled its commitment to create a $150,000 emergency legal defense fund for citizen children who have lost their parents.

COPS/Metro is a diverse coalition of churches, schools and unions.