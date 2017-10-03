Activists Press Safety for “Driverless” Vehicles

By Don Morgan

It won’t be long until you’re sitting behind the wheel of a self driving car. The autonomous vehicles will be available in the not to distant future but will they be safe?

Jackie Gillan with Advocates For Highway and Auto Safety says a Senate Committee is taking up a vital piece of Legislation regarding self driving cars. The problem her group has with the bill is the number of exemptions the vehicles will have from federal motor vehicle safety standards.

Gillan feels the legislation has too many benefits for the auto industry while keeping consumers in the dark about the limitations and performance of autonomous vehicles.

She says the roads shouldn’t be a proving ground for new technology and she’s hoping the Senate will make the changes needed to put public safety first.

The US Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation takes up the measure on Wednesday.