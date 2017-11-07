Activists Push to Preserve Open Spaces in Comal County

By Don Morgan

It’s an area that’s experiencing some of the fastest growth in population and commerce in the nation… but what’s being done to preserve some of Comal County’s natural beauty?

You can find out Wednesday night at a public discussion on Conserving land in Comal County.

Annalisa Peace is with the Greater Edwards Aquifer Alliance. She tells us it’s time to start thinking about how to keep some parts of the area just as it is.

“I think everybody appreciates the unique beauty of that area. It’s also very important to us with the Aquifer Alliance portion of it is the recharge zone at the contributing zone to the Edwards Aquifer.”

During the Wednesday night discussion experts from several conservation groups will be on hand to talk about the options for residents who are concerned about Comal County losing it’s natural luster.

After the experts share what they know, members of the public will have the chance to ask questions about the conservation tools that relate to them.

The discussion gets underway at 6:30 at the McKenna Events Center on West San Antonio Street in New Braunfels.