Activists Say They Forced ICE to Drop Operation

By Bill O’Neil

Immigrant activists say they have broken up what was a large planned series of Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids around the country that was set to take place over the weekend.

“Advocates moved quickly on the leaked information alerting and preparing immigrant communities nationwide, while publicly condemning ICE on yet another attack on immigrants” said Danny Cendejas with the Detention Watch Network.

The activists, who believe “Operation Mega” may have resulted in thousands of arrests–say the plans fall squarely in line with the message immigrants have been hearing since the Trump Administration took over.

“We’ve seen ICE increase its arrest rates by over 40% in the streets… we’ve seen an over 78% increase in detainers” said Jacinta Gonzalez with Mijente, adding “We’ve seen the Department of Justice initiate more prosecutions for both employment-related offenses as well as immigration offenses… trying to further criminalize immigrant communities.”

Activists have been delivering Freedom of Information requests to ICE field offices around the country–including here in San Antonio.

For now, Cendejas is convinced the plans for the raids are off.

“However, we as advocates and immigrant communities know we can not take ICE officials at their word–that ICE is an agency that has repeatedly–and been proven to regularly lie” Cendejas said.