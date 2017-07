FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2011 file photo, Sam Shepard poses for a portrait in New York. The actor and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Shepard has been booked into the Santa Fe County jail on suspicion of aggravated drunken driving. Police say Shepard was arrested Monday evening, May 25, 2015, outside La Choza restaurant in downtown Santa Fe. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes, File)

By Bill O’Neil

Actor and playwright Sam Shepard has died.

Shepard may best be remembered for is Academy Award nominated portrayal of Chuck Yeager in “The Right Stuff.” Other film credits include “Black Hawk Down,” “The Pelican Brief,” and “The Notebook.”

Shepard also won a Pulitzer Prize for his 1978 play “Buried Child.”

He had two children with Jessica Lange before the couple separated in 2009.

Shepard died at his home in Kentucky at the age of 73.