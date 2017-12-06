More Acts Added To SA’s Tricentennial Kickoff

One of the most controversial parties in the city’s 300 year history is expanding.

More information on San Antonio’s planned New Year’s Eve Tricentennial celebration reaveals a little more Texas flavor.

Selena cover band Bidi Bidi Banda, country star Sam Riggs, and The Last Bandoleros will be performing December 31st in downtown.

The show at Hemisfair Park will also feature REO Speedwagon and Pat Benatar.

Katie Luber from the Tricentennial Commission tells us celebrating New years Eve downtown has been a hallowed tradition for many years and they want to make sure the city’s 300th year is kicked off in a big way.