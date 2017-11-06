By Don Morgan

November is National Adoption Awareness Month.

Texas Family and Protective Services says that while thousands of families welcome adopted children into their homes every year, the need for more families has not gone away.

It’s reported that as of September, more than 6,000 children are in state custody, waiting to be adopted into a family of their own.

We called a local adoption agency to talk about the number of children waiting for a home. Vera Marquez is at ABC Adoption Agency. She tells us that while private agencies like hers don’t work with the state, they still handle many adoption cases involving women who are still expecting a child and the families who are waiting for them. She says families wanting to adopt have to be vetted through a process that involves several background checks involving everything from finances, employment and any possible criminal charges. Numerous home visits are also conducted prior to adoption.

It’s all necessary in order to make sure children are going to a safe and loving home.

While the number of children adopted in Texas increased by 34 percent of the last decade, there is still a critical need for parents to adopt children of all ages.

