Many San Antonians are living with roommates or parents

More Americans than ever are living with roommates.

That’s especially true in San Antonio.

Nationally, 30.2 percent of working age adults — defined as someone between the ages of 23 and 65 — live with a roommate or a parent, according to Zillow. That’s up from 22.1 percent in 2000.

In San Antonio, 37.2 percent live in these so-called “double households”. It was just 23.6 percent in 2000.

The real estate website says rent is the biggest factor in this rise.

Los Angeles, Riverside, Miami and New York have the highest percentage of these double households among the 35 largest metropolitan areas.

The lowest are Kansas City, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Cleveland, and Cincinnati.

San Antonio’s double household rate is the highest among the four largest metro areas in Texas.

Houston has the second-highest at 32.8 percent — followed by Austin at 30.4 percent and Dallas-Fort Worth at 30.0%.

Despite that, San Antonio actually has the lowest and most affordable rents of the four metropolitan areas.

The Zillow Rental Index — which estimates the rent for houses, condos, co-ops and apartments in a market — was $1,335 in San Antonio. People in the Alamo City only spend 28 percent of their income on rent.

In Houston, rent goes for $1,532 on average, taking up 28.8 percent of the average income.

Zillow says the average rent in Austin is $1,690 and eats up 29 percent of the typical person’s income.

In Dallas-Fort Worth, the typical rent is $1,596 and takes up 30 percent of a renter’s income.

Los Angelenos spend almost half of their paychecks on rent — averaging $2,720. Pittsburghers spend the least, putting 22.5 percent of their checks toward rent. It only costs them $1,067 on average.