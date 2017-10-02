Advocates Assisting with DACA Renewals

By Pilar Arias

The Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services, better known as RAICES, is racing the clock to help those eligible for DACA renewals.

The nonprofit organization raised more than $100,000 to assist those renewing before the deadline this Thursday, Oct. 5.

RAICES Director of Education and Outreach Jenny Hixon said it’s not too late to get help.

“The next few days we’re going to be hosting two DACA clinics, one in Mission, Texas, one in McAllen, Texas,” Hixon said. “All of our offices across the state have the money orders necessary to attach to the DACA applications so people can just come by, pick it up and mail their application.”

Each renewal costs $495. RAICES has enough scholarship money to assist 278 people.