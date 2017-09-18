Advocates Closing in on Lerma’s Restoration

By Pilar Arias

Renovations are expected to begin on the building that once housed a popular conjunto music venue on the city’s west side in January.

Esperanza Peace and Justice Center community organizer Susana Segura said half of the $2 million needed to restore the building off Culebra Road and North Zarzamora Street has been secured following contributions from the city and county.

“It’s important that the community have a cultural space that they can attend again,” Segura said of the structure on the National Register of Historic Places.

Plans include a Bibliotech, meeting space, conjunto museum, gallery space and more.

For more information or to donate to the cause click here