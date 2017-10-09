Advocates Push for More HPV Vaccinations in Bexar County

By Pilar Arias

The Immunization Project and the city of San Antonio Metropolitan Health District teamed up Monday to host a human papillomavirus (HPV) forum.

The goal is to get more Bexar County boys and girls to get the HPV vaccination series, which is 2-3 doses, depending on the patient’s age.

Nearly 33 percent of girls and 20 percent of boys aged 13-17 in Bexar County have completed the series, according to a news release.

San Antonio program director for the Immunization Partnership, Cherise Rohr-Allegrini, says encouraging physicians to recommend the series of shots is key.

 “They still think of it as a fairly new vaccine and so they’re hesitant to push it, when it’s been out for more than 10 years,”  Rohr-Allegrini said. “It’s a very important vaccine and it prevents cancer. What could be better than that?”

Rohr-Allegrini says all insurances pay for the HPV series and for those uninsured, the state will cover it. HPV vaccinations can protect against cervical, vaginal, penile, anal and other cancers.

Related Content

Not too Early for a Flu Shot
Another Zika Case Reported in Bexar County
Study Aims to Find Most Mosquito “At Risk...
Two Additional Bexar Zika Cases
Bexar Commissioners Take Stand on “Opioid Cr...
Metro Health: 14 Negative Zika Tests
Comments