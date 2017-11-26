Aggies Fire Head Coach

Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin looks at the scoreboard prior to an NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

by Elizabeth Ruiz

11/26/17

Texas A&M has fired head coach Kevin Sumlin after six winning seasons with the Aggies.

The school fired Sumlin Sunday afternoon, less than 24 hours after the Aggies lost to LSU 45-21.

“Kevin’s tenure included some remarkable achievements and he leaves our program as one of the winningest football coaches in our storied history,” Texas A&M athletics director Scott Woodward said in a statement.

“Kevin made us a better all-around football program and led our program with dignity and character,” said Woodward.

He has an overall record of 51 wins and 26 losses over six seasons with the Aggies, but his first year was the best and he never came close to matching it.

in 2012, Sumlin had Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Johnny Manziel who led the team to 11 wins and 2 losses that year.

Fifty-three-year-old Sumlin had two years left on his contract and Texas A&M owes him more than $10 million in a buyout.