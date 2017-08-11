A&M Sports Voice Dave South to Retire

By Bill O’Neil

The voice of Texas A&M football will call it quits after the upcoming season.

Dave South, heard for years on KTSA calling Aggies football action, will step aside after what will be his 47th year as a collegiate broadcaster–which includes more than three decades of calling both football and basketball action for Texas A&M.

“My associaiton with Texas A&M University and its athletics department has truly been a blessing” South said, adding “The friendships made and the joy of broadcasting Aggie games have made my years here unforgettable.”

In a statement, South said he’s “honored to have worked with every entity that has held the broadcast rights to Texas A&M athletics.”

“To the Aggies radio listeners who have been so gracious and kind for these many years, thank you for your words, texts, emails and letters. I am humbled by your thoughtful generosity” South said.