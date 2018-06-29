Air Force Dimensions in Blue presents free concert at Sunken Garden Theater

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) -Start your Independence Day celebration early with a free concert Sunday night at Sunken Garden Theater featuring the Air Force Band of the West’s Dimensions in Blue Jazz Ensemble performing America’s big band music.

Lynn Bobbit with the Brackenridge Conservancy says it’s a family and pet-friendly event featuring some of the military’s finest musicians at a venue with a lot of history.

“It’s a classic 1930’s amphitheater, and there’s nothing like it in this region of Texas,” said Bobbitt. “It’s located in the old quarry where many of the buildings in historic San Antonio used stones that were quarried from there.”

While there is permanent seating available, Bobbitt invites families to take picnic blankets and lawn chairs, but no coolers or food from outside the facility will be allowed. Beverage booths and food trucks will be on the grounds. The gates open at 6 pm Sunday. The concert starts at 7 o’clock.

“The sound is great. Bob Dylan performed there. There are many people you would recognize who have performed at the theatre,” said Bobitt.

Sunday night, the spotlight shine on Dimensions in Blue.

“In one year, they have traveled 30,000 miles and they have played to a million people, and they do that ever year,” said Bobbitt.