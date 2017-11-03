Air Show Flies in to S.A.

By Elizabeth Ruiz

It’s air show time in the Alamo City.

The Joint Base San Antonio Air Show moves in to town from 9 until 5 Saturday and Sunday at the Lackland-Kelly Field Annex.

“We’ll have fly-bys from the 149th Fighter Wing and from the 12th Flight training Wing… and them some other teasers from some vintage war birds” Air Show Director Chris Kelly told KTSA News.

Admission is free, but parking is $10 at Port San Antonio.

“Bring sun screen, and you can bring a lawn chair if you like” Kelly said, adding “No coolers…. you can bring a baby bag, small items in a purse, things like that–but no backpacks.