Airman Killed In Crash

An airman is dead and another injured after an Air Force training jet crashed near Amistad Reservoir on the Texas-Mexico border.

The is aircraft assigned to Laughlin Air Force Base near Del Rio and it went down about 4 yesterday afternoon about 14 miles northwest of the base.

One airman was dead at the scene. The injured airman was taken to Val Verde Regional Medical Center in Del Rio.

The Air Force hasn’t released the names of the airmen, and no information has been made available regarding what led to the crash.

A board of Air Force officers will investigate.